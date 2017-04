Nov 10 BioMaxima SA :

* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue was 5 million zlotys versus 5.1 million zlotys last year

* Q3 operating loss was 170,428 zlotys versus profit of 537,690 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 169,554 zlotys versus profit of 435,653 last year

* Q1-Q3 EBITDA was 1.9 million zlotys, down 21.11 pct year on year

