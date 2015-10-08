Oct 8 BioMed Realty Trust Inc said it had agreed to be bought over by Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII in a deal valued at $8 billion.

The all-cash deal for $23.75 per share represents a premium of 10 percent to BioMed's close of $21.59 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)