BRIEF-NAV Canada reports March traffic figures
NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016
Oct 27 Biomerieux SA :
* Says its Biofire Defense unit receives fast-track authorization of FilmArray Ebola test
Says authorization received from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Petrowest - co's lenders under bank syndicated credit facility, subordinated loan extended waiver period from april 21, 2017 to may 5, 2017