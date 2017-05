Jan 9 Biomerieux SA :

* Strategic alliance signed between Biomérieux and Copan to automate clinical microbiology laboratories and enhance their operational efficiency

* Copan has granted distribution rights for its automated platforms to Biomérieux

* Agreement with Copan to speed up deployment of company FMLA - lab efficiency vision for automation and enhanced operational efficiency of clinical microbiology lab