BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
Jan 22 Biomerieux SA :
* Biomerieux and Astute Medical sign a global agreement to develop and market Nephrocheck test for Vidas, an assay to assess the risk of developing acute kidney injury
* Test detects the presence of two biomarkers: TIMP-2 (Tissue Inhibitor Metalloproteinases-2) and IGFBP-7 (Insulin-like Growth Factor-Binding Protein-7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma