PARIS, March 13 French in-vitro diagnostics group Biomerieux said it would temper the ambitions put forward in its 2010-2015 strategic plan to reflect a weaker economic outlook that has hit demand for its testing products.

The group, which reported on Tuesday full-year sales in line with analysts' expectations, said it would no longer provide financial targets for its strategic plan through 2015.

"The company estimates that the prevailing economic uncertainty has dampened market growth by around 1 percent compared with previous assumptions," Biomerieux said in a statement.

The plan, which had been under review in recent months, had called for a 7-9 percent increase in sales on a compound annual growth rate basis, and an adjusted operating margin before tax credits of up to 20 percent by 2015.

Shares in Biomerieux, which makes tests to detect infectious diseases or cancer through samples of blood or saliva as well as tests for food and water quality, slumped 25 percent in 2011 as investors worried about the growth slowdown.

They have regained 11 percent since January to close at 62.71 euros per share on Tuesday before the results publication.

For 2011, Biomerieux sales rose 5.2 percent to 1.43 billion euros ($1.87 billion), helped by 25 new product launches, including a new version of its Vitek mass spectrometry test to identify bacteria.

Its annual operating profit inched up 0.6 percent to 245 million euros. Analysts had been expecting operating profit of 256 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biomerieux will propose a flat dividend of 0.98 euros per share for 2011.

Biomerieux said it needed more working capital in 2011 because government health insurance plans were not paying their bills as quickly as they had in the past because of budgetary constraints, causing an average delay of six days.

In southern Europe, Biomerieux said governments owed it about 100 million euros, including 9 million euros in Greece. The company said it had started demanding pre-payments, repossessing instruments, or pursuing legal action if needed.

For 2012, the company said it would aim for 3-5 percent growth in like-for-like sales, excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, which could boost sales by a further 3 percent.

Biomerieux is also targeting operating income before one-off items of 255-270 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.7628 euros)