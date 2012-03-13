PARIS, March 13 Biotechnology group Biomerieux saw its 2011 sales rise 5.2 percent to 1.43 billion euros ($1.87 billion), while operating profit ticked up 0.6 percent to 245 million euros.

In a statement on Tuesday, the French company said it would propose a dividend of 0.98 euros per share for 2011.

For 2012, it will aim for 3-5 percent growth in like-for-like sales, excluding the impact of recent acquisitions that could boost sales by an additional 3 percent.

Biomerieux is also targeting operating income before one-time items of 255-270 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)