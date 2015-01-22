BRIEF-Amgen, Harvard Pilgrim agree to contract for repatha
* Amgen and Harvard Pilgrim agree to first cardiovascular outcomes-based refund contract for repatha (evolocumab)
Jan 22 Biomerieux SA :
* FY revenue 1.7 billion euros versus 1.59 billion euros last year
* Q4 sales amounted to 506 million euros, reflecting year-on-year organic growth of 4.5 pct
* Has set an organic growth objective of between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma