Jan 22 Biomerieux SA :

* FY revenue 1.7 billion euros versus 1.59 billion euros last year

* Q4 sales amounted to 506 million euros, reflecting year-on-year organic growth of 4.5 pct

* Has set an organic growth objective of between 4.5 pct and 6.5 pct for 2015