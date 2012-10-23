PARIS Oct 23 French biotechnology group
Biomerieux posted a 3.8 percent organic rise in
third-quarter sales, boosted by Asia-Pacific markets, and stuck
to its sales goal for the year.
Sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 reached 382.6
million euros ($496 million) for reported growth of 10.1
percent, Biomerieux said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Quarter after quarter, we have been adjusting to the new
global context, with growth concentrated in the emerging
markets," Chief Executive Jean-Luc Belingard said.
"Despite high prior-year comparatives in the fourth quarter,
our current performance and business outlook allow us to confirm
our full-year 2012 sales growth objective," he added.
($1 = 0.7714 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)