* Biomet makes $280 mln offer to buy DePuy trauma business
* Deal could ease regulatory concerns over J&J-Synthes pact
* Transaction expected to close in second quarter
April 3 Biomet Inc has offered to
buy the trauma products business of DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, a
Johnson & Johnson unit, for $280 million in cash.
J&J said in a statement on Tuesday the binding offer
includes the purchase of DePuy's internal and external fixation
products used in the treatment of bone fractures, as well as the
organization supporting the business. The sale is subject to
regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second
quarter.
The announcement comes as J&J seeks to finalize its planned
$21.3 billion acquisition of Swiss medical device maker Synthes
Inc.
J&J said it expects the deal with Biomet will satisfy any
remaining concerns regulators might have over its dominance in
the trauma field.
"We believe this divestiture will satisfy all regulatory
concerns relating to the pending purchase of Synthes by Johnson
& Johnson, but we will not know with certainty until the
regulatory processes in the EU and US are completed," J&J said
in a statement. "We continue to make progress in our work with
antitrust authorities on the Synthes transaction."
Biomet, which makes products such as orthopedic joint
replacement devices, bone cements, bone and spine healing
products, said the transaction will provide the company with a
much stronger presence in the global trauma market and greatly
expands its sports, extremities and trauma business, which is a
"meaningful" growth driver for the company.