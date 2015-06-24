GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
WASHINGTON, June 24 Zimmer Holdings Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Biomet Inc on condition that it divest certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The assets to be sold include certain knee implants, total elbow implants and bone cement, the agency said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.