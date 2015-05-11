BRIEF-India's Nelco March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
JERUSALEM May 11 Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has joined the board of an Israeli start-up that says it developed a face-recognition technology capable of identifying moving people from a distance.
FST Biometrics said on Monday that Barak, who served as premier from 1999 to 2001 and later as the country's defense minister, joined its board as part of a $15 million investment from Zurich-based GMF Capital.
The start-up said it is already serving clients in the corporate and government sectors.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
* March quarter net profit 9.8 million rupees versus profit 25.9 million rupees year ago
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million