(Corrects to add RIC in first bullet) Bionomics Ltd : * Merck investment and pain partnership extended * Merck &co., inc. to make US$9 million investment in Bionomics * Says extended its strategic collaboration with Merck & co., inc., Kenilworth NJ * Says separately, Merck & co., will also purchase 21.7 million ordinary shares at A$0.5938, a 29% premium to bionomics' closing price on 7 October 2015 * Says collaboration the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain * Source text for Eikon