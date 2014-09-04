Sept 4 Bionor Pharma ASA : * Contemplates private placement of up to about 22,500,000 new shares * The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for i) initiation of detailed planning and preparation of next steps in development strategy to uphold and advance the Company's first mover position; ii) providing the shareholders with best possible options following data readout in 2015 as well as general corporate purposes. * The subscription price in the Private Placement will be set through an accelerated book-building process conducted by the Managers. * The application period commences today on 4 September 2014 at 16:30 (CET) and will close on 5 September 2014 at 08:00 hours (CET). * Has engaged Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, to assist in the contemplated private placement (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)