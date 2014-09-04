Sept 4 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Contemplates private placement of up to about 22,500,000 new
shares
* The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for i)
initiation of detailed planning and preparation of next steps in
development strategy to uphold and advance the Company's first
mover position; ii) providing the shareholders with best
possible options following data readout in 2015 as well as
general corporate purposes.
* The subscription price in the Private Placement will be set
through an accelerated book-building process conducted by the
Managers.
* The application period commences today on 4 September 2014 at
16:30 (CET) and will close on 5 September 2014 at 08:00 hours
(CET).
* Has engaged Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, to assist
in the contemplated private placement
