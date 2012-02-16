* Team envisages using non-food biomass for process
* Research published in Science journal still at early stage
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 16 Dutch scientists have found
a way of turning plant matter into the building blocks of common
plastics using a nanotechnology process that offers an
alternative to oil-based production.
The team from Utrecht University and Dow Chemical Co
produced ethylene and propylene - precursors of materials found
in everything from CDs to carrier bags and carpets - after
developing a new kind of iron catalyst made of nanoparticles.
Existing bioplastics, which are made from crops such as corn
and sugar, have only limited use as they are not exact
substitutes for oil-based products.
The new system, by contrast, produces chemicals that are the
same as those made in petrochemical works, allowing them to be
used in a wide range of industries.
This also means they will not be biodegradable, although
they will be made from renewable resources.
Researcher Krijn De Jong and his colleagues envisage using
non-food sources of biomass for the new process, such as
fast-growing trees or grasses, rather than traditional crops, in
order to reduce competition for resources between food and fuel.
Plastics made from biomass could, however, be vulnerable to
the same criticism that has beset biofuel production.
Critics say the production of some biofuels can occupy land
that would otherwise be used for agricultural purposes, thus
limiting food and water resources for a rapidly rising world
population.
Some biofuel production could also increase carbon
emissions, especially if rainforests are cut down to facilitate
production.
The research by De Jong and his colleagues, which was
published on Thursday in the journal Science, is still at an
early stage. It now requires larger-scale testing and pilot
projects, so it will not reach the market for several years.
RISING DEMAND
Diminishing reserves of fossil fuels and rising greenhouse
gas emissions suggest there should be increased demand for
bioplastics. But that argument could be disrupted by recent vast
finds of shale gas, which now provide a cheap alternative
feedstock for ethylene in the United States.
The Dutch-designed catalysts consist of tiny nanoparticles
separated from each other on carbon nanofibres. In laboratory
tests, the catalysts proved highly effective at converting
biomass-derived synthesis gas - a mix for hydrogen and carbon
monoxide - in ethylene and propylene.
Importantly, the process worked without producing large
amounts of methane, an unwanted byproduct of another catalytic
process using large iron particles.
The team now plan to increase catalyst production by linking
with experts from Johnson Matthey, the world's largest
supplier of catalytic converters for vehicles.
Nanotechnology, which involves designing and manufacturing
materials on the scale of one-billionth of a metre, is a rapidly
expanding area of materials science with applications in
medicine, electronics and coatings.