Aug 8 Bioporto A/S : * Q2 sales DKK 4.5 million versus DKK 4.3 million * Sees to generate revenue of around DKK 19-23 million in 2014 * Says a loss of around DKK 10-14 million is expected in 2014 * Q2 EBIT loss DKK 5.7 million versus loss DKK 4.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage