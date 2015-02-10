SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian sugar and ethanol
producer Biosev SA reported a 86.2 million real
($30.5 million) net loss for the October-to-December quarter on
Tuesday, compared with a 203.7-million-real loss a year earlier.
The Louis Dreyfus-controlled company has struggled to fully
utilize industrial capacity at its dozen mills in recent years
due to droughts and frosts on the cane farms that supply its
mills.
Biosev said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 29 percent to 334.4
million reais in its third financial quarter following the
beginning of the cane season in April.
The company said high prices and strong demand helped drive
a 23 percent increase in generation of surplus electricity,
which it sold on the spot market. The 11 cogeneration plants it
runs posted net revenues from energy sales of 78.6 million
reais, 15 percent higher than a year earlier.
Sao Martinho, another large cane milling group,
reported a 66 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on
Monday night. Sao Martinho also benefited from improved
conditions in the spot energy market.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Galloway)