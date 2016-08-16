BRIEF-Capital Estate completes subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International
* Announces completion of subscription for shares in IPO of BOCOM International Holdings Co
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's sugar and ethanol maker Biosev, controlled by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, plans to increase sugar production capacity by 88,000 tonnes next season, said the company's Chief Executive Rui Chammas on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.