By Diane Bartz and Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday overturned two lower court patent decisions, one related
to heart rate monitors and the other to management of Web
images, in rulings that could make it harder for so-called
patent trolls to win infringement cases.
In good news for Nautilus Inc, the court vacated an
appeals court decision in a fight between the exercise equipment
maker and Biosig Instruments over heart rate monitors. Biosig
had accused Nautilus of infringing its patent, but Nautilus said
the patent was unclear and invalid. An appeals court ruled for
Biosig. The Supreme Court did not rule on the validity of
Biosig's patent but asked the appeals court to reconsider.
The Supreme Court also ruled in favor of Limelight Networks
Inc over claims by Akamai Technologies Inc
that it infringed patented technology for managing Web images
and video. The decision overturned an appeals court decision
that had made it easier to prove that a company is liable based
on the induced infringement theory.
In an induced infringement, one company performs at least
one of the steps protected by a patent while another (encouraged
by the first) performs the rest. For example, company A can
sell a product that does not infringe a patent held by Company B
but includes in its information instructions about how to do it.
When the customer performs the steps, it has been induced to
infringe.
Both decisions were unanimous.
In the Nautilus case, the Supreme Court said the appeals
court had permitted patents to be written too vaguely by
disallowing only those that were "insolubly ambiguous."
"In place of the 'insolubly ambiguous' standard, we hold
that a patent is invalid for indefiniteness if its claims, read
in light of the specification delineating the patent, and the
prosecution history, fail to inform, with reasonable certainty,
those skilled in the art about the scope of the invention,"
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote on behalf of the court.
That ruling was the first since 1942 where the Supreme Court
addressed the issue of how unclear, or "indefinite" a patent
could be before it would be deemed invalid, said Harold Wegner,
a patent expert with Foley & Lardner LLP.
In the Limelight decision, the justices said Limelight
cannot be held liable for inducing patent infringement when no
party has directly infringed the patent in question.
The court, in an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, reversed
an August 2012 ruling by a divided U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in Akamai's favor, which effectively made it
easier to prove that a company is liable based on the induced
infringement theory.
The decisions were bad news for patent trolls, the derisive
name for companies that use weak or overbroad patents to
litigate aggressively, said James Barney, a patent expert with
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
"Historically speaking, the patents that are often asserted
by patent trolls do tend to have ambiguous claims," said Barney.
"This case will have an impact on those types of claims."
The cases at the Supreme Court are Nautilus v Biosig
Instruments, Inc, No. 13-369 and Limelight Networks, Inc v
Akamai Technologies, Inc, No 12-786.
