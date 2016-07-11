(Adds comment from American College of Rheumatology)
By Toni Clarke
July 11 Novartis AG's cheaper version
of Amgen Inc's blockbuster arthritis drug Enbrel is
highly similar in potency and safety to the original, according
to a review by Food and Drug Administration staff.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Monday, comes two
days ahead of a meeting of outside advisers who will discuss the
drug and recommend whether it should be approved.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its
advisory panels but typically does so.
Enbrel is an injected biologic drug made from living cells.
Biologics are more complex than traditional pills and cannot be
copied with precision. Copies are therefore called biosimilars,
not generics.
Enbrel was approved in 1998 and generated more than $5
billion in U.S. sales last year. It works by blocking a protein
known as tumor necrosis factor, or TNF, and is approved for a
number of conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis
and psoriatic arthritis.
Novartis, through its generic drug division Sandoz, is
seeking U.S. approval for the same indications. The FDA review
found there were no clinically meaningful differences between
the two drugs in the studied condition of psoriasis.
The review found that the company had also provided an
extensive data package to address scientific considerations to
support biosimilarity to other conditions for which Enbrel is
approved.
Dr. Joan Von Feldt, president of the American College of
Rheumatology, cautioned in a statement against approving
biosimilars for conditions for which they have not been studied
and urged the FDA to provide clinical data from biosimilars on
the drug's label.
It could be some time before the drug reaches the market
even if approved. Amgen has filed suit against Sandoz, claiming
the company is "piggybacking on the fruits" of their research
efforts.
Ironically, the same panel on Tuesday will discuss whether
the FDA should approve Amgen's biosimilar version of AbbVie's
TNF-inhibitor Humira, which generated U.S. sales last
year of more than $8 billion.
In FDA documents posted on Friday, staff reviewers found
Amgen's version to be highly similar to Humira in treating
rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and other conditions.
In this instance, Amgen is in a legal battle with Abbvie,
which claims its patents protect Humira against U.S. competition
until at least 2022.
Novartis is the first to seek U.S. approval for a biosimilar
to Enbrel. In January, Biogen Inc and Samsung Bioepis
received European approval for their Enbrel biosimilar.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Cynthia Osterman)