BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. agency has asked the company to stop developing its experimental influenza drug, pending a decision related to the company's contract with the agency.
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had awarded a contract to the company in 2011 for the development of laninamivir octanoate as a potential treatment for influenza A and B infections. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Elliott Associates Lp reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p8PN87) Further company coverage: