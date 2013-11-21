Nov 21 Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Says will immediately suspend investment in its preclinical antibiotic

program - SEC filing * Board made this decision based upon its ongoing assessment of the company's

strategy and development programs * Implementation of the change will result in a reduction in workforce and

termination of some associated contracts * Pharma - to seek collaborations, license agreements to advance development of

preclinical antibiotic program and associated ip * Anticipates incurring about $2.9 million in total costs associated with the

related termination, exit or disposal activities * Estimates ongoing annual operating costs will be reduced by approximately

$4.5 million as a result of this change