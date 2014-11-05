Nov 5 Biotec Pharmacon ASA

* Q3 sales revenue 9.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 6.3 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax loss 6.2 million crowns versus loss 4.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 6.0 million crowns versus loss 4.4 million crowns

* Says market evaluation for Woulgan Biogel by Smith&Nephew expected to be concluded by end Q1 2015

* For Arctic Zymes expects Q4 revenues in line with Q3

* For beta-glucans expects further revenue growth in Q4 compared with Q3 2014 due to strong market in feed ingredients