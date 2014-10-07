LONDON Oct 7 Britain is the top European nation
for biotechnology capital raised in the first half of 2014, a
vindication of the government's strategy to encourage the life
sciences through incentives including tax breaks.
The country raised a total of 734 million pounds ($1.18
billion) of bioscience innovation capital between January and
June, against 483 million for the whole of 2013, making it the
largest funding centre in Europe.
Total European life sciences financing in the first half of
2014 has already surpassed the 2.1 billion pounds raised in
2013, according to a report by Britain's BioIndustry Association
and consultancy EY.
The surge in funding is part of a wider rush into the risky
biotech sector by global investors, following promising results
with a series of new drugs, but Britain's strong showing also
reflects government actions to promote the sector.
This includes the introduction of a "patent box" tax break
on investment in research and development that has been
criticised by some for allowing companies to minimise taxation.
Treasury minister David Gauke, speaking at a biotech
conference on Tuesday, denied the scheme encouraged
inappropriate shifting of taxation by companies and said the
scheme was designed to bring real activity to Britain.
"I refute any suggestion that the UK patent box
facilitates profit shifting," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6225 British pound)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)