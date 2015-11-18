(Makes clear that 10th and 11th paragraphs refer to biosimilar
LONDON, Nov 18 Europe could soon gain a second
biosimilar antibody drug for rheumatoid arthritis and other
autoimmune diseases, with regulators due to decide by Friday
whether to recommend South Korean company Samsung Bioepis's copy
of Enbrel.
Biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs are gaining
momentum in Europe, which has been faster to adopt their use
than the United States, and antibodies are the big prize because
these products are among the world's top-selling drugs.
Worldwide sales of Amgen's Enbrel, which is
marketed outside North America by Pfizer, totalled $9
billion last year, with Europe accounting for about $2.5
billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Samsung Biologics
and Biogen, is taking aim at that business with its
version of etanercept, as Enbrel is known scientifically.
A marketing application for biosimilar etanercept is being
assessed by experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) this
week, according to an EMA agenda. A Biogen spokeswoman confirmed
the assessment referred to its product.
Because biosimilars are made inside living cells they can
never be exact duplicates of the original medicine, so
manufacturers need to conduct clinical trials to show their
products work as intended.
That makes them more difficult to produce than conventional
generic medicines but potentially more profitable.
Biosimilar etanercept, which was recently approved in South
Korea, would be the second such antibody product to reach the
market in Europe and its arrival is likely to intensify
competition. European doctors are already able to prescribe
biosimilar infliximab, a copy of Merck's Remicade.
The potential for cheaper biosimilars to take business from
expensive brands is worrying investors in companies making the
original products. AbbVie, which sells the
market-leading rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, is viewed as
particularly at risk.
Biosimilar infliximab is gaining ground in certain European
countries after some surprisingly steep price discounts.
Assuming biosimilar etanercept is given a green light from
the EMA this week, its approval will still have to be formally
ratified by the European Commission, a process that normally
takes a couple of months.
Biogen will market the drug in Europe and manufacture it at
a factory in Denmark.
In a further boost for biosimilars, Novartis's
Sandoz unit said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had accepted its submission for approval of a
biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta, which fights infections
in cancer patients.
