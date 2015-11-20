LONDON Nov 20 A copy of the blockbuster biotech drug Enbrel was recommended for approval in Europe on Friday, making it the second so-called biosimilar antibody medicine to win such a green light from the continent's regulators.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed the use South Korean company Samsung Bioepis's version of etanercept, as Enbrel is known scientifically, for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)