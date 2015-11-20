Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 20 A copy of the blockbuster biotech drug Enbrel was recommended for approval in Europe on Friday, making it the second so-called biosimilar antibody medicine to win such a green light from the continent's regulators.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its experts backed the use South Korean company Samsung Bioepis's version of etanercept, as Enbrel is known scientifically, for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand