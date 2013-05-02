(Corrects paragraph 3 to Thursday instead of Wednesday)
* Blech pleaded guilty in May 2012 to stock manipulation
* Also pleaded guilty in 1998 to similar charges
* Judge: "No mercy. This time, punishment."
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, May 2 A once prominent biotechnology
investor was handed four years in prison on Thursday after
pleading guilty to stock manipulation, the second time he has
run afoul of U.S. securities laws.
David Blech, 57, pleaded guilty in May 2012 to securities
fraud charges stemming from improper trades in biopharmaceutical
companies Pluristem Therapeutics Inc and Intellect
Neurosciences Inc.
Blech pleaded guilty in 1998 to similar charges of illegal
trading, getting five years of probation rather than jail time.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan
expressed anger at his repeat offense and rejected his lawyer's
request for leniency.
"No, not this time," McMahon said. "No mercy. This time,
punishment."
Blech was once dubbed the "King of Biotech" as a founder of
companies and a major investor in the biotechnology sector.
The latest case stemmed from his sale of 50 million shares
of Pluristem over several months in 2007. Rather than just
selling the stock, he used several accounts held in other
people's names to buy another 100 million shares and sell 150
million shares, the government said in court papers.
The result was that Blech was able to sell the 50 million
shares for $1.2 million while propping up the price of
Pluristem, which is lightly traded on the Over the Counter
Bulletin Board, prosecutors said.
Blech committed a similar fraud in 2008, prosecutors said,
when he sold shares in Intellect Neurosciences, a company he
co-founded.
He had faced a maximum 40 years in prison. Prosecutors had
sought 41 to 51 months in prison.
McMahon also ordered Blech to forfeit almost $1.34 million
and sentenced him to a maximum three years of supervision after
his jail term.
"I am ashamed to again be before a court pleading for its
mercy," Blech said.
Blech still faces a separate civil lawsuit by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission related to the case.
The case is USA v David Blech, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00372.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)