By Carey Gillam
| CHICAGO, April 23
expects regulatory approval by the fourth quarter of
this year to produce its controversial genetically engineered
salmon, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"There have been no new legal issues, no new regulatory
issues, no new environmental issues raised," AquaBounty
Technologies Chief Executive Ronald Stotish said on the
sidelines of the BIO International Convention. "We should have
approval before the end of the year."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to close a
public comment period on Friday and will then likely take 30 to
60 days to review the comments, which include heavy opposition
from consumer and environmental groups.
It could take another 120 days after that for the FDA to
issue final approval, Stotish said.
"We're hopeful that the FDA will conclude the process," he
said. "We can go on then and begin to grow our business."
The salmon, trade named AquAdvantage, would be an all-female
population with eggs produced in a facility on Prince Edward
Island in Canada and shipped to a "grow-out facility" in Panama,
where they would be reared to market size and harvested for
processing.
AquAdvantage salmon eggs are engineered to produce fish with
the potential to grow to market size in half the time of
conventional salmon. If it gets a final go-ahead, it would be
the first food from a transgenic animal, one whose genome has
been altered, to be approved by the FDA.
Some have threatened to sue if the fish is approved. It
would be the first genetically engineered animal commercialized
in the food supply.
Stotish said he fully expected litigation to try to stop
commercialization, but he said the FDA had been working to fully
document the record on its assessment of the genetically
engineered salmon to protect against court challenges.
Stotish said AquaBounty has explored legal recourse if the
approval is not granted.
AquaBounty was close to financial demise as recently as last
fall and lost more than $4 million in 2012. A new investor and a
fresh $6 million in capital raised this spring has extended the
company's life for at least another year and a half.
"This project has gone on far too long," said Stotish. "Our
product has significant cost and economic benefits and we
believe environmental benefits. Instead of importing 500 million
pounds of salmon we can grow some of that right here. That is
good for the consumer. We think that is good for our economy."
In a draft environmental assessment issued in December, the
FDA affirmed earlier findings that the biotech salmon was not
likely to be harmful and said the agency had concluded that food
from AquAdvantage salmon was as safe as food from conventional
Atlantic salmon.
Critics have said the genetically engineered salmon is a
dangerous "experiment" and they have pressured the FDA to reject
it. They have said the FDA has relied on outdated science and
substandard methods to assess the fish.
Whole Foods Market Inc, Trader Joe's and other food
retailers representing more than 2,000 U.S. stores have vowed
not to sell genetically engineered seafood if it is approved in
the United States.