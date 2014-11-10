BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mowasat Healthcare Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago
Nov 10 Biotest AG
* Says very good results of Civacir (Hepatitis C Immune Globulin) U.S. phase III clinical trial
* Says more than 50 pct of study patients have been enrolled in Civacir phase III trial
* Says preliminary data presented at congress of American Association for Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) show prevention of re-infection after liver-transplantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016