FRANKFURT Nov 17 German blood plasma products
maker Biotest said three employees of an Italian
subsidiary were under investigation by Naples public prosecutors
looking into illegal price fixing.
Biotest, whose products are used to treat blood coagulation
disorders, auto-immune diseases and immune deficiencies, said it
was not aware that the alleged practices took place and that it
was cooperating with Italian authorities.
It added the legal proceeding were part of an existing probe
into alleged price fixing against employees of various
pharmaceutical companies and institutions that had been widened
to include some Biotest staff.
About a year ago, Biotest said that some employees including
its finance chief were under investigation by German prosecutors
over allegations of bribery in Russia.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)