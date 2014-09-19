BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Sept 19 Biotie Therapies Oyj
* Says Selincro enters the market in France
* Says Biotie today announced that its partner H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has brought Selincro onto market in France
Says Biotie is eligible for a milestone payment of 2 million euros related to market entry
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work