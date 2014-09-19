Sept 19 Biotie Therapies Oyj

* Says Selincro enters the market in France

* Says Biotie today announced that its partner H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) has brought Selincro onto market in France

* Says Biotie is eligible for a milestone payment of 2 million euros related to market entry