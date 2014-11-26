BRIEF-BioScrip announces CFO transition
* BioScrip Inc says appointment of Stephen M. Deitsch to positions of senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer, effective April 24, 2017
Nov 26 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issues positive final guidance for Selincro
* Says upon issuance of final guidance, National Health Service (NHS) has three months to implement recommendation and make necessary funding available
* Says it is expected that up to 600,000 alcohol dependent individuals in England and Wales may be eligible for treatment
* Recommends its use within conditions of its marketing authorization in NHS in England and Wales as an option for reducing alcohol consumption for people with alcohol dependence
* Selincro (nalmefene) is a dual-acting opioid system modulator and first therapy approved in europe for reduction of alcohol consumption in alcohol dependent individuals
* Aphria raises $100 million to fund continued expansion of production capacity and other strategic opportunities