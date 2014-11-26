Nov 26 Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issues positive final guidance for Selincro

* Says upon issuance of final guidance, National Health Service (NHS) has three months to implement recommendation and make necessary funding available

* Says it is expected that up to 600,000 alcohol dependent individuals in England and Wales may be eligible for treatment

* Recommends its use within conditions of its marketing authorization in NHS in England and Wales as an option for reducing alcohol consumption for people with alcohol dependence

* Selincro (nalmefene) is a dual-acting opioid system modulator and first therapy approved in europe for reduction of alcohol consumption in alcohol dependent individuals