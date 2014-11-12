UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Nov 12 Bioton SA :
* Q3 revenue 106.8 million zlotys versus 81.4 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 5.3 million zlotys versus 5 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 2.3 million zlotys versus loss of 1.4 million zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.