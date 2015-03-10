(Updates with details on discovery, comments)
By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, March 10 A suspected case of avian
influenza has been identified in poultry in Arkansas, the
third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to Tyson Foods Inc
, the nation's biggest chicken company, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.
The infection, if confirmed, threatens to widen trading bans
from countries such as Taiwan, Singapore and Nicaragua that have
already restricted U.S. poultry exports due to bird flu
outbreaks in states ranging from Minnesota and Missouri to
California.
"There is a suspect case in Arkansas, but testing is
ongoing," USDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Cole said.
Arkansas producers have been on alert for the virus since
Minnesota and Missouri confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N2
bird flu during the past week. The Minnesota case was the first
in the Mississippi flyway, a migratory route along the
Mississippi River that also includes Missouri and Arkansas.
Bird flu is contagious and can spread rapidly through a
flock, killing birds in as little as 48 hours. The virus has not
been identified in humans and is not expected to pose a public
health risk, according to USDA.
"It's in the wild bird flyway coming from Canada," Texas
state veterinarian Dee Ellis said of the virus. "That's
obviously how it went from Minnesota to Missouri to Arkansas."
Ellis could not confirm the Arkansas case and Tyson was not
immediately available to comment.
On Wednesday, Texas will announce strengthened testing
requirements for poultry coming in from states with bird flu
outbreaks in a bid to keep out the virus, he said.
The suspected case in Arkansas was found in a turkey flock,
said Mike Cockrell, chief financial officer for Sanderson Farms
Inc, the nation's third-largest poultry producer. He
cited information from the Texas Poultry Federation.
To prevent bird flu from spreading to its facilities,
Sanderson is starting to bar outsiders from entering barns and
to require increased cleaning of trucks hauling feed and
chickens between farms, Cockrell said. In the past, employees
have changed their clothes on airplanes after visiting infected
locations, he added.
Transmission "can happen, whether it comes in on feces on
your boot or a piece of a feather that got on a shirt when
you're out doing environmental inspections on a farm," Cockrell
said.
H5N2 was also found in turkey flocks in Minnesota and
Missouri. The facilities were immediately quarantined, flocks
were culled and authorities said the birds would not enter the
food system.
