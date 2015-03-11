CHICAGO, March 11 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of highly
pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in
Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to
Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's biggest chicken company.
The flock of 40,020 turkeys in Boone County, Arkansas, is
located within the Mississippi flyway, a migratory route along
which the same strain of H5N2 bird flu has previously been
identified in Minnesota and Missouri.
On Tuesday, the USDA said there was a suspected case of bird
flu in Arkansas.
