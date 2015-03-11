(Updates with stock prices for poultry companies, background on
bird flu)
CHICAGO, March 11 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the discovery of highly
pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in
Arkansas, the third-largest U.S. turkey producer and home to
Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's biggest chicken company.
Shares of Tyson and other poultry companies, including
Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Sanderson Farms Inc,
tumbled on concerns the discovery will further limit U.S. trade
with Asia and Latin America.
Countries like Taiwan, Singapore and Nicaragua have already
restricted poultry exports from states that have suffered bird
flu outbreaks, including Minnesota, Missouri, California and
Oregon.
Tyson's stock price was down 4.9 percent at $37.85 at 12:30
p.m. CDT (1730 GMT) after hitting a five-month low of $37.35.
Pilgrim's Pride shares sank 7.3 percent, and Sanderson Farms
shares lost 5.4 percent.
The infected flock of 40,020 turkeys in Boone County,
Arkansas, is located within the Mississippi flyway, a migratory
route along which the same strain of H5N2 bird flu was
previously identified in Minnesota and Missouri.
Arkansas officials quarantined the affected premises and
birds on the property will be culled to prevent the spread of
the disease, according to USDA. Birds from the flock will not
enter the food system.
Confirmation of the outbreak came after the USDA said on
Tuesday said there was a suspected case of bird flu in Arkansas.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)