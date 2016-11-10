VIENNA Nov 10 After discovering cases of bird
flu in wild ducks, Austria ordered farms within a 1 kilometre
(0.6 mile) radius on the affected shoreline of Lake Constance,
which also borders Switzerland and Germany, to keep all poultry
indoors.
The creation of a "protection zone" to keep wild migrating
birds from transmitting bird flu to farm poultry will be
implemented on Thursday in coordination with Switzerland and
Germany, a Health Ministry spokesman said.
The measure also requires poultry farmers and owners of pet
birds to have a veterinarian check their animals at least once a
month.
Authorities have discovered a highly pathogenic strand of
the H5N8 bird flu in the corpses of five wild ducks in the area
this week, although they said there was no evidence the virus
could be transmitted to humans.
They are investigating a case of suspected bird flu in a
domesticated bird in Vorarlberg province and expect final
results on Friday.
If the tests are positive, authorities would have to cull
all birds in the affected farm and establish a 3 kilometre
protection zone and 10 kilometre surveillance zone around the
site, the spokesman said.
The Dutch government said on Wednesday it had ordered
farmers in the Netherlands to keep poultry flocks indoors after
wildfowl infected with bird flu were discovered in several
European countries.
Hungary's food safety authority said last week it had found
traces of bird flu at a poultry farm in eastern Hungary and
would destroy 9,000 turkeys to protect nearby populations.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)