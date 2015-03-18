PARIS, March 18 The United States reported an
outbreak of low-pathogenic H7N3 bird flu on a turkey farm in
California, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said
on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report posted
on the OIE website that a commercial turkey flock had exhibited
coughing with a slight increase in mortality. Samples were
submitted for laboratory testing and were confirmed positive for
H7N3 avian influenza.
The infected premises was placed under quarantine following
preliminary findings and an epidemiological investigation was
initiated, it said. Follow-up surveillance and testing on 10
epidemiologically associated farms was negative bird flu.
California had found the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian
influenza strain in a turkey farm in January.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)