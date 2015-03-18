(Adds details, background)
PARIS, March 18 The United States has reported a
mild form of bird flu on a turkey farm in California, the World
Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, the
latest in a series of outbreaks to hit the U.S. poultry industry
in recent months.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report posted
on the OIE website that a commercial turkey flock in Merced
County, near San Francisco, had been coughing with a slight
increase in mortality last week.
Samples were submitted for laboratory testing and were
confirmed positive for low pathogenic H7N3 avian influenza, it
said.
The infected premises was placed under quarantine following
preliminary findings and an epidemiological investigation was
initiated, it said. Follow-up surveillance and testing on 10
associated farms showed negative results for bird flu.
The strain discovered differed from the highly pathogenic
H5N2 avian flu which has been found recently in other states,
notably Arkansas, the heart of America's poultry producing
region.
It was also different from the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird
flu found on a Californian turkey farm in January which prompted
five export markets to bar imports of poultry from the state.
Bird flu viruses are divided into two groups based on their
ability to cause disease, or pathogenicity. Highly pathogenic
bird flu spreads rapidly, may cause serious disease and has high
death rates in birds. The H5N1 and H7N9 types have also been
found in humans, causing several hundred deaths.
Low pathogenic bird flu causes milder disease that may be
undetected.
However, the H7 variant can mutate into a highly pathogenic
type, prompting extreme precaution even in cases of low
pathogenic outbreaks.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz, editing by
William Hardy)