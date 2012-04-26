HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong on Thursday
suspended imports of poultry products, including eggs and frozen
meat, from China's northeastern Liaoning province for 21 days
after the authorities there confirmed an outbreak of H5N1 bird
flu.
Hong Kong imported about 28,000 tonnes of frozen poultry and
103 million poultry eggs from Liaoning in 2011.
"The outbreak in Dalian city was among chickens," said a
Hong Kong government spokesman, who had no further details.
The H5N1 virus mainly affects birds, but occasionally jumps
to people. Experts fear that it may mutate into a form that
could spread easily among humans, who have no natural immunity
against it.
There have been 24 human cases of H5N1 confirmed globally
so far this year, compared with 62 in all of 2011. Of the 24
patients in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Indonesia and
Vietnam, 15 died. In most of these cases, the victims came into
direct contact with infected birds, mostly chickens. The virus
is especially abundant in the faeces and respiratory secretions
of affected birds.
