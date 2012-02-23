* U.N. agency WHO estimates death rate topping 50 percent
* Study suggests far lower rate, apparently under 1 percent
* Critics cast doubt on new study, WHO defends its figures
* Adds to controversy over publishing bird flu research
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Bird flu may be far less
lethal to people than the World Health Organization's assessment
of a death rate topping 50 percent, scientists said on Thursday
in a finding that adds fuel to the heated controversy over
publication of bird flu research.
Scientists led by virologist Peter Palese of Mount Sinai
School of Medicine in New York argue in an analysis published in
the online edition of the journal Science that the WHO, a U.N.
agency, is calculating the death rate using an estimate of human
bird flu cases that is simply too low.
Palese and his colleagues did not offer a specific death
rate for people infected by bird flu. But based on figures cited
in their analysis, the rate appears to be under 1 percent.
The WHO stood by its calculations and some experts
criticized the Palese team's findings, saying they were based on
misleading data. As of Thursday, the WHO counts 586 cases of
people infected by bird flu. Of those, 346 died, for a fatality
rate of 59 percent.
Palese declined requests for an interview, and asked his
co-authors not to speak to reporters, according to the Mount
Sinai press office.
The important scientific journals Science and Nature are
holding off on publishing papers on two experiments that created
mutant, more contagious forms of the H5N1 bird flu virus. The
delay comes at the request of a U.S. biosecurity panel for fear
the research could fall into the wrong hands and be used to
create a pandemic that might kill tens of millions of people.
Researchers in the United States and the Netherlands have
agreed to a temporary halt to their work. Scientists and public
health officials meeting at the WHO last week agreed that the
moratorium should remain in place until they can fully assess
the risks posed by the research.
Science and Nature have announced their intention to
eventually publish the papers in full. The new study could
support arguments that fears about the research are overblown.
"There has been a great scare among the public whipped up
among the press in the last few months. That needs to be dealt
with," Science editor-in-chief Bruce Alberts said last week.
A spokeswoman for the journal said the controversy over bird
flu research did not play a role in the decision to publish the
new paper. "All Science papers are evaluated on their own
merits," spokeswoman Kathleen Wren said. "The question that this
paper addresses, namely the prevalence and fatality rate of the
virus, is an important one in itself for public health."
Some scientists said there was little coincidence in the
timing of the study's publication. They noted that Palese
published similar findings last week in the journal Proceedings
of the National Academy of Sciences and that it is unusual for
Science to publish a paper when key data have appeared
elsewhere.
"The editors of Science and Nature are the most powerful
people in science," said an influenza epidemiologist who asked
not to be named for fear of retribution. "This is the editors of
Science saying H5N1's fatality rate isn't 50 percent, so we
don't need to worry about a (possible) lab release."
The new findings published in Science also contradict fresh
assessments by Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota,
a member of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity
(NSABB). Osterholm cites evidence that the death rate from bird
flu is at least as high as the WHO reports.
According to the WHO, the bird flu human death rate ranges
from about 30 percent in Egypt to more than 80 percent in
Indonesia and Cambodia, WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl said. Hartl
said the WHO "is still comfortable estimating a fatality rate
between 30 percent and 60 percent" despite the Palese analysis.
'CASE FATALITY RATE'
In the new paper, Palese's team revisited the calculation of
the "case fatality rate" of H5N1, which equals the number of
H5N1 deaths divided by the number of known human infections.
Palese's team says the WHO's estimate of cases is too low.
To count as an H5N1 infection, the WHO requires that a patient
have a fever above 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit and that an approved
lab confirm the presence of H5N1 by molecular diagnosis.
That does not account for rural patients unable to get to a
hospital, infected people who do not show symptoms and other
factors, the researchers said. As a result, many more than 586
people may have been infected with H5N1 and survived, they said.
To support that idea, they cited earlier studies assessing
the prevalence of H5N1 infection. Based on blood samples from
14,000 people, these studies estimated infection rates of 0.2
percent to 5.6 percent, the researchers reported.
Palese's team settled on 1 percent to 2 percent. If even 1
percent of people in rural areas where H5N1 is rife have been
infected, then "millions of people ... have been infected
worldwide," he and his colleagues wrote in Science.
In that case, the fatality rate of H5N1 is at least 10 times
less than the estimate by the WHO, the researchers said. More
precisely, if millions of people have been infected but only 346
died, the death rate would far less than 1 percent, based on
figures presented by Palese's team.
A case fatality rate of a few percent would still make H5N1
far deadlier than the most pandemics. Seasonal flu kills fewer
than 1 percent of those it infects. The 1918-19 Spanish
influenza pandemic that claimed 20 million to 40 million lives
killed around 2 percent of those infected.
Dr. Andrew Hayward, a flu expert at University College
London, calls the new analysis an "important study."
The people "most likely to be tested for H5N1 are severe
cases that end up in hospital," Hayward said. "People who are
ill enough to get tested for H5N1 have a very high risk of
dying, but this work suggests that many more people in the
community become infected" and do not die.
'SIGNIFICANT PROBLEMS'
Other experts expressed doubts about the new study.
"There are significant problems with the analysis," said
Arturo Casadevall, chairman of the department of microbiology
and immunology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New
York and a member of the NSABB. Particularly worrisome, he said
by email, is "the inclusion of several studies in the
meta-analysis that may not have been appropriate."
One of those studies counted infections from the 1997 Hong
Kong bird flu outbreak. That strain of H5N1 is genetically
different from later forms and should not have been included in
an analysis of fatality rates, Osterholm said.
"The inclusion of the Hong Kong study, which was on a
different virus, makes this paper seriously flawed
methodologically," Osterholm said in an interview.
In a far different analysis to be published Friday in mBio,
the journal of the American Society for Microbiology, Osterholm
and a colleague conclude that H5N1 kills up to 80 percent of
people it infects.
"The opposite of what Palese suggests actually occurs,"
Osterholm said. That is, mild and asymptomatic H5N1 infections
are counted through scientific surveys of blood samples, but
some deaths are missed "because H5N1 infection was not
considered, testing was not done, or no testing was available,"
he said.
If the WHO is wrong on the death rate by a factor of, say,
20? "Even if H5N1 had a 20-fold lower mortality," said
Osterholm, "it would still kill more people than the 1918
pandemic."
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Will Dunham)