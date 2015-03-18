PARIS, March 18 India reported an outbreak of
highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus in a village in the
northern province of Uttar Pradesh, the World Organisation for
Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
Nearly 190 birds died of the virus in a village in Amethi
district, the Indian agriculture ministry said in a report
posted on the OIE website.
An epidemiological investigation was ongoing and an
intensive surveillance campaign has been launched in a 10 km
radius zone, it said.
Highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in
1997 in Hong Kong. It has since spread from Asia to Europe and
Africa and has become entrenched in some countries, causing
millions of poultry infections and several hundred human deaths.
