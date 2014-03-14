SEOUL, March 14 South Korea has culled over 6
percent of poultry in the country to curb a bird flu outbreak
that has hit farms and migratory birds nationwide, government
officials said on Friday.
That brings the total number of farm birds slaughtered to
10.16 million, close to a record 10.2 million during an outbreak
in 2008, according to data from the agriculture ministry.
No human infection has been reported, but a dog tested
positive for bird flu antibodies, suggesting it had been exposed
to the disease without being infected, the ministry said in a
statement.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has had four bird flu
outbreaks in the past 10 years, without any cases of human
infection reported.
Sales of chicken in one of Seoul's largest markets dropped
by more than half on average last month in the wake of the
latest outbreak, according to a ministry official. No nationwide
data is available.
South Korea's first case of H5N8 bird flu - different from
the strain that has caused human deaths elsewhere in Asia - was
found on Jan. 17 at a duck farm in North Jeolla province, around
300 km (186 miles) southwest of Seoul.
Some 28 poultry farms across the nation have been hit by the
disease, the ministry said.
South Korea has been stepping up disinfection measures for
migratory birds, the suspected source of the present outbreak,
at 37 sites across the country. It also curbed the movement of
some livestock workers in affected areas.
China has seen a wave of human H7N9 bird flu cases and
deaths in 2014.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)