By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 28 The new bird flu strain that has
killed 36 people in China has proved resistant to Tamiflu for
the first time, a development scientists said was "concerning".
The H7N9 virus was found to be resistant to Roche's
widely used flu drug in three out of 14 patients who were
studied in detail by doctors from Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Tamiflu, which is given as a pill, belongs to a group of
medicines known as neuraminidase inhibitors that currently offer
the only known treatment option for bird flu. GlaxoSmithKline's
inhaled medicine Relenza has the same mode of action.
In one patient, the gene mutation responsible for resistance
appears to have arisen after infection took hold, probably as a
result of treatment with Tamiflu, leading to concerns that
medication may be the trigger for resistance to develop.
"The apparent ease with which antiviral resistance emerges
in A/H7N9 viruses is concerning; it needs to be closely
monitored and considered in future pandemic response plans," the
researchers wrote in an article published online by The Lancet
medical journal on Tuesday.
Earlier genetic studies had raised worries about drug
resistance but this is the first time that the problem has been
documented in clinical cases.
For most of the 14 patients studied, Tamiflu successfully
reduced the amount of virus found in throat swabs and helped
speed clinical recovery. But it had no impact on the amount of
virus found in swabs from three patients who became severely
ill.
A spokeswoman for Swiss-based drugmaker Roche said rates of
Tamiflu resistance remained low globally, but it took the issue
of resistance "very seriously" and was collaborating with health
authorities to monitor the situation.
The H7N9 virus is known to have infected 131 people in China
since February, but no new cases have been detected since early
May, according to the World Health Organisation.
Experts from the United Nations agency said last week the
bird flu outbreak in China had caused some $6.5 billion in
losses to the economy.
Scientific studies of the virus have established it is being
transmitted from birds - probably mostly chickens - to people.
But experts have yet to identify the source of the circulating
virus - the so-called "reservoir" - that is leading to chickens
contracting it and sporadically passing it on to humans.