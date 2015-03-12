CHICAGO, March 12 Kansas on Thursday said it was
prohibiting the movement of poultry into or out of two counties
in a bid to protect its livestock from bird flu found in
neighboring Missouri.
The quarantines in Cherokee and Crawford countries, which
are on the Missouri border, will last until further notice and
at least 30 days, according to a statement from the Kansas
Department of Agriculture.
Earlier on Thursday, Mexico, the biggest importer of U.S.
chicken, and other buyers imposed new import restrictions
following confirmation on Wednesday of a virulent form of bird
flu in Arkansas, in the heart of America's poultry producing
region.
The U.S. government on Tuesday confirmed the presence of the
virus in two separate commercial turkey flocks in Missouri.
