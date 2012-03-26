LONDON, March 26 Private equity group Permira is
preparing a sale of Iglo, the maker of Birds Eye fish fingers,
after approaches from rival buyout firms that could result in a
3 billion euro ($4 billion) deal, people familiar with the
situation said.
Europe's largest frozen food group, which has annual sales
of more than 1.1 billion euros, has attracted interest from
private equity firms including Blackstone, BC Partners
and Cinven, encouraging owner Permira to hire Credit Suisse to
find a buyer for the former Unilever business,
the people said on Monday.
Although frozen food has been losing popularity with many
European consumers, Permira has pushed annual sales up 2 percent
and the business is expected to make core (EBITDA) profit of
more than 320 million euros in 2011.
The sale could attract interest from Asia and in particular
from China's Bright Food, which has bid before for European food
groups including United Biscuits.
But food groups in Europe are not expected to lead the race,
because large companies such as Nestle and Unilever
have been keen to exit the shrinking frozen foods market by
selling out to private equity.
Private equity firms have their own issues to contend with.
Large multi-billion euro deals have all but dried up again
as debt financing remains difficult and pricey to secure.
Permira has looked at a possible float and has concluded it
would get a better multiple of around 9 times core earnings
(EBITDA) from a sale compared to just 7.0-7.5 times in a listing
as a medium-sized European food company, sources said.
"There is a concern Permira would not get a good multiple in
a flotation, so the best process is to look for an outright
sale, but it could be a struggle to sell this business as it is
fairly large," said one source.
The group, famous for its fish fingers and frozen peas,
reported a 3.5 percent rise in sales in the first half of 2011
with core profit up 8.3 percent to 159.9 million euros. Full
year results are due in the next few weeks.
Unilever sold most of its European frozen foods business to
Permira in 2006 for 1.73 billion euros, and then sold its
remaining Findus Italy business in 2010 for 805 million euros
also to Permira. Unilever had initially kept back this business
from the sale due to its close links with its ice cream unit in
Italy.
Europe's frozen food industry has struggled to achieve sales
growth as consumer have opted for fresh and chilled products.
Permira has responded at Iglo by cutting costs and looking to
drive growth with new products and promotions.
Europe's second largest frozen foods company Findus Group,
which has no links to Findus Italy, is not thought to be
interested.
Findus Group is owned by Lion Capital, which bought the
business in 2008, bringing together the former Nestle-owned
Findus food business and Young's Blue Crest Seafood.
Private equity group Lion has expressed interest in selling
some of its Findus Group, and is seen as an unlikely bidder for
Iglo due to its large size.
Iglo is one of three European private equity-owned food
businesses up for sale this year, and all three look set to be
sold on to other private equity houses.
United Biscuits has put its snacks business up for sale for
which private equity owners Blackstone and PAI Partners hope to
get 500 million pounds. Credit Suisse is again advising the
sellers.
In addition, Europe's largest private equity ice cream
business R&R is also up for sale by U.S. private equity group
Oaktree Capital which is being advised by Barclays. The company
is likely to be worth around $1 billion.
All the parties involved declined to comment.