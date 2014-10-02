Oct 2 Birdstep Technology ASA

* Appoints acting Chief Financial Officer

* Says Hassan Tabrizi will be acting CFO, effective Oct. 20, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) during the period that the company's current CFO is on maternity leave