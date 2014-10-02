BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Birdstep Technology ASA
* Appoints acting Chief Financial Officer
* Says Hassan Tabrizi will be acting CFO, effective Oct. 20, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) during the period that the company's current CFO is on maternity leave
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan