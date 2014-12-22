BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Birko :
* Says files an action of debt to Nigde Civil Court Of First Instance
* Says action of debt is on refund of previous years payments of loss and leakage fee of electricity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.