HONG KONG/LONDON Oct 9 Birmingham City have
become the latest second flight English soccer team to attract
potential buyers, the club's Hong Kong-based parent company said
on Tuesday.
No binding agreements have been entered into on the sale of
the club, and discussions were still at an early stage,
Birmingham International said in a statement posted on
the Hong Kong bourse.
"The company has been approached by two prospective buyers
to explore the possibility of buying Birmingham City FC," Chief
Executive Peter Pannu said in the statement, without detailing
any value to the potential sale. Both parties have signed
confidentiality agreements with Birmingham.
British media reported last week that Gianni Paladini, an
Italian who is the former chairman of English top tier soccer
club Queens Park Rangers, was leading a consortium trying to buy
the club.
Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since
June 2011, when its largest shareholder Carson Yeung was
arrested on five counts of alleged money laundering of more than
HK$720 million ($92 million).
Birmingham play in the English Championship, the level below
the wealthy Premier League, having been relegated in 2011. They
have made a poor start to the season and are currently 21st in a
24-team league.
The financial gulf between the Premier League and
Championship is huge and will widen next season when the Premier
League enjoys the benefits of an enhanced new TV deal.
The bigger clubs in the Championship are attracting interest
from investors who have their eyes on the Premier League riches.
A group of Kuwaitis took over former European champions
Nottingham Forest earlier this year, while Leeds United are also
in takeover talks.
Yeung has to apply for court approval to travel to Britain
as he is barred from leaving Hong Kong while his case is being
heard. He owns about a quarter of Birmingham International,
which had a market value of HK$550 million before its trading
suspension, according to Thomson Reuters data.