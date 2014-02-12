Feb 12 The Hong Kong owners of Birmingham City
Football Club said they plan to sell 12 percent of the club to a
Beijing advertising firm for HK$45 million ($5.8 million) to
bring it new business opportunities in China.
The sale by Birmingham International Holdings Ltd
comes as that company's shareholder and former chairman Carson
Yeung awaits the outcome of a money laundering court case
against him in Hong Kong. He denies all the charges.
Birmingham City won the English League Cup in 2011, beating
Arsenal at Wembley, but were relegated from the Premier League
to the second-tier Championship in the same season.
The stake sale to the company, whose Chinese name translates
as Beijing Liangzhu International Media and Advertising Company
Ltd, is part of a plan by Birmingham International to unload up
to 24 percent of the club, the holding company said in a Hong
Kong stock exchange filing.
Yeung and other investors bought into the English Midlands
club in 2007 and acquired the rest in 2009. Birmingham
International said last week that Yeung would step down with
effect from Feb 4.
The flamboyant 53-year-old Hong Kong businessman and former
hair stylist to Hong Kong's rich and famous still owned 21.5
percent of Birmingham International last year, according to its
annual report.
The stake sale announcement came after Hong Kong markets
closed. Earlier on Wednesday, Birmingham International's stock
jumped 10 percent to HK$0.164, outpacing the main Hang Seng
Index which rose 1.5 percent.
"The company can raise further capital from the disposal and
will be able to collaborate with the new Chinese partners to
enter into the China market through their connections in the
People's Republic of China," Birmingham International said in
the stock exchange filing.
"The board believes that the terms of the disposal are
reasonable and in the interests of shareholders as a whole."
